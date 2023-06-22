Cymru Women will take on USA on Sunday, 9th July (21:00 BST) in San Jose, as the final warm-up fixture for the back-to-back world champions before the World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand.

Midfielder Filbey made 24 appearances for Palace last season, scoring the winner against Durham, while forward Hughes played 25 times and scored seven goals, most recently on the final day. The pair will be looking to add to their tally of seven and 14 caps respectively in the red of Wales.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Elise and Anna well on their international break.