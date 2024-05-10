The Palace playmaker was at her dazzling best for the Eagles last month, assisting Elise Hughes' winning goal against Birmingham City in what was a key victory for her team's ultimately successful Championship title challenge.

Blanchard was also influential in the 2-0 win over Lewes, threatening time and again with her intricate footwork and passing, and came close to breaking the deadlock on numerous occasions during the final-day 0-0 draw with Sunderland at Selhurst Park – a result which sealed a historic first-ever second-tier title for Palace Women, and with it, promotion to the Women's Super League.

In a close-run vote, Blanchard's 18% saw her just about see off competition from Elise Hughes (16%), Aimee Everett (14%) and Shanade Hopcroft (13%) to take April's prize.

You can see full results from the cinch April Women's Player of the Month vote below!