Known for her creativity and composure in midfield, Blanchard initially joined Palace in the summer of 2022 and soon became a key player for the Eagles, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists during our 2023/24 Women’s Championship-winning season.

Such contributions were instrumental in securing our promotion to the top-flight, where she went on to score the club’s first-ever goal – netting twice in our first-ever win – in the Barclays Women's Super League, away at Leicester City.

After making 72 competitive appearances for the club, Blanchard will now continue her journey alongside Palace's as we bid to make an immediate return to the WSL.

Manager Jo Potter said: “We are thrilled to have Annabel, a player who has already achieved plenty at this club, back at Crystal Palace.

"She is a hugely talented player, and we are all looking forward to working with her as we begin our WSL2 campaign.”

Blanchard said: “I'd had a couple of conversations with Jo and heard what her ambitions are with the club and what we can do next season, and I'm just excited to get going.

“Crystal Palace means a lot to me. I've got a lot of love and respect for the club, and I feel the love from the fans, so I'm excited to get going and play in front of them again.”