Palace will host Leicester City on Sunday, 3rd October at 14:00 BST, to accommodate the Foxes participation in the UEFA Europa League. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The Eagles trip to the Emirates Stadium has been moved to Monday, 18th October at 20:00 BST, with the Arsenal match-up live on Sky Sports.
|Fixture
|Previous date
|New date
|TV details
|Leicester City (H)
|Sat, 2nd Oct (15:00 BST)
|Sun, 3rd Oct (14:00 BST)
|Sky Sports
|Arsenal (A)
|Sat, 16th Oct (15:00 BST)
|Mon, 18th Oct (20:00 BST)
|Sky Sports