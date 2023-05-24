The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Community Champion awards recognise those who have gone above and beyond for their club’s local communities, with Arthur and Mitchell being recognised for doing so this season.

Having arrived at the club last summer, Arthur has been an avid supporter of Palace for Life this year.

The midfielder came along to the Down Syndrome team’s end-of-season awards to help hand out medals and certificates and recently visited a Powerchair football session, meeting the players and getting involved in one of their weekly training sessions.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has been cited as a brilliant role model to participants at the Foundation this season, most notably for his work with their flagship employability and training programme GAME ON, which was recently filmed for Match of the Day.

The defender met with young people on the programme and was even interviewed by participants as part of a podcasting masterclass. This followed his visit to a primary school last season, where he spoke with students about tackling racism.

A men and women’s team player receive the award each year, with previous recipients including Nathan Ferguson, Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha; and Leigh Nicol, Amber Stobbs and Ashlee Hincks.

Mike Summers, CEO of Palace for Life, said as he announced the winners: “Out there in the South London community it can be really tough growing up for a young person. The work we do is not really about football, but we use the power of football and Crystal Palace to really make a difference to young people’s lives.

“The players make an enormous difference. It really strikes a chord at the heart of the young people we work with. A massive thank you to the players for all of your support this season and the previous seasons.”

Arthur said: “It’s amazing to be part of the community getting to know different people, and it’s good for them to have people come and visit. To be part of it is really important for us.”

Mitchell added: “It’s important because back in the day, you were there as well. It’s good to see your local players that you look up to.”

Palace for Life Foundation is the official charity of Crystal Palace, which has been working to support the local community for over 25 years.

The Foundation harnesses the power of football and Palace’s standing to change the lives of young people across south London, particularly those most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help. They work with over 15,000 people each year, inspiring them to find a better path and to lead a healthier life.

The pair were presented with their awards at the club’s End of Season Awards night at Clapham Grand by staff from the Foundation.