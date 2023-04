“Its good – I thank God,” he told Palace TV. “I’m just happy and hopefully there many more to come. I think the right goal won! It was a good goal.”

Under-18s manager Rob Quinn says it is a reward for his fine form since the turn of the year.

“Recently he has got five in last six games, plus two assists, so he has been really effective and helped the team out in a big way,” he said. “It’s an amazing goal, a great strike from edge of box.

“We had a great view, we were right behind it and as soon as he hit it I think we thought: ‘This has got a real good chance’. It went in off the underside of the bar.

“The boys will love it and Asher will love getting rewards for his hard work and performances. It is something they can be proud of. Scoring good goals to help the team is a big part of their development.”

