In what will be his first-ever loan spell, the 19-year-old will be heading to Priestfield for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

He has been at Palace since Under-9s and has progressed through the ranks to make his first-team debut earlier this season away at Nottingham Forest. He has also notched two goals and one assist for the Under-21s this season.

Everyone at the club wishes Asher well on his loan move.