The 17-year-old is a versatile forward and also has experience on the wing, having progressed through the Academy ranks since Under-9s level. Agbinone made his debut for the Under-18s at the end of last season as a substitute against Fulham.
Crystal Palace Academy forward Asher Agbinone has signed a professional contract with the club.
Speaking with Palace TV after putting pen to paper on his new deal with the club, Agbinone said: “It’s a big moment, I’m happy to sign my first professional contract. It’s time to do my talking on the pitch.
“This is something I’ve been aiming for – it’s big for a lot of players, especially me. I’ve reached this through hard work, but this is just the start. I’ve got to keep working hard, keep putting in the effort in training and in games to hopefully get to the first-team one day.”
Under-18s manager Rob Quinn added: "Asher is a skilful forward who can cause a lot of problems for defenders on the left, right or through the middle.
“He is a talented player who has been at the club since Under-9s and he has worked tirelessly to secure his first professional contract. Asher will use this as motivation to push on for the rest of the season and beyond."