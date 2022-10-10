Speaking with Palace TV after putting pen to paper on his new deal with the club, Agbinone said: “It’s a big moment, I’m happy to sign my first professional contract. It’s time to do my talking on the pitch.

“This is something I’ve been aiming for – it’s big for a lot of players, especially me. I’ve reached this through hard work, but this is just the start. I’ve got to keep working hard, keep putting in the effort in training and in games to hopefully get to the first-team one day.”