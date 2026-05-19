Crystal Palace Women enjoyed a perfect April in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, playing two and winning two.

Both games were crucial to Palace's successful promotion bid, as they beat Ipswich 1-0 at home and Sunderland 2-1 on the road.

Weerden was integral to both results, assisting Kirsty Howat in the Ipswich game before scoring away at the Stadium of Light.

She ended the WSL2 season with the most goal contributions of any player (17), and broke the single season assist record as well (10).

After many nominations this year, Weerden's win marks Palace's first PFA Player of the Month award for the 2025/26 season.

Take a look at some shots of her in action across April!