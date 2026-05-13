Ashleigh Weerden has been nominated for the PFA Select Car Leasing WSL 2 Fans’ Player of the Month Award for April.
Crystal Palace Women enjoyed a perfect April in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, playing two and winning two.
Both games were crucial to Palace's successful promotion bid, as they beat Ipswich 1-0 at home and Sunderland 2-1 on the road.
Weerden was integral to both results, assisting Kirsty Howat in the Ipswich game before scoring away at the Stadium of Light.
She ended the WSL2 season with the most goal contributions of any player (17), and broke the single season assist record as well (10).
She is up against Sheffield United's Amy Andrews, Durham's Beth Hepple, Newcastle's Jordan Nobbs, Southampton's Jess Simpson, and Ipswich's Kenzie Weir.
You can see the full shortlist below.
Shortlist:
- Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace)
- Amy Andrews (Sheffield United)
- Beth Hepple (Durham)
- Jordan Nobbs (Newcastle)
- Jess Simpson (Southampton)
- Kenzie Weir (Ipswich Town)
Voting is now open, and will close at 23:59 BST on Sunday, 17th May. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, 19th May.