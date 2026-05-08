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Palace's number 11 has had another great campaign in red and blue - helping to fire the Eagles to Women's Super League promotion.

Weerden recorded 17 goal contributions in the league (seven goals, ten assists) - three more than any other player in the WSL2.

She also broke the assist record for the second-tier, surpassing Kosovare Asllani's record of nine with her assist against Portsmouth on the final day.

Weerden was voted the WSL2 Player of the Month for February - a month where she either scored or assisted in every game she played.