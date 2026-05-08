Crystal Palace Women's attacker Ashleigh Weerden has been shortlisted for the Barclays Women's Super League 2 Player of the Season award.
You can vote for her by clicking above!
Palace's number 11 has had another great campaign in red and blue - helping to fire the Eagles to Women's Super League promotion.
Weerden recorded 17 goal contributions in the league (seven goals, ten assists) - three more than any other player in the WSL2.
She also broke the assist record for the second-tier, surpassing Kosovare Asllani's record of nine with her assist against Portsmouth on the final day.
Weerden was voted the WSL2 Player of the Month for February - a month where she either scored or assisted in every game she played.
She's up against Birmingham City's Lily Crosthwaite, Bristol City's Lexi Lloyd-Smith & Emily Syme, Newcastle United's Jordan Nobbs and Charlton Athletic's Sophie Whitehouse.
Check out the full shortlist below!
Shortlist
- Lily Crosthwaite (Birmingham City)
- Lexi Lloyd-Smith (Bristol City)
- Jordan Nobbs (Newcastle United)
- Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace)
- Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)
- Emily Syme (Bristol City)
Voting is now open and will close at 10am on Wednesday, 13th May, with the winner unveiled at the WSL Football Awards on the evening of Monday, 18th May.