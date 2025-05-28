The 25-year-old joined Palace from Ajax in August 2024 and quickly became a key part of the squad, growing into a regular first-team starter over the course of the season.

She scored seven goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, including a standout strike in the win over Aston Villa which earned a nomination for March’s Barclays WSL Goal of the Month.

Weerden played a key role in helping Palace reach our first-ever Adobe Women's FA Cup quarter-final, scoring in the fourth round against Sheffield United, and again in the fifth against Newcastle.

Her all-round excellent attacking play saw her not only win the supporters' vote for TEN Player of the Season, but also the internal votes of her teammates for Players’ Player of the Season – a brilliant double for the Dutchwoman.