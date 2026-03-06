Presented with the award by Manager Jo Potter after training, Weerden said: "Yeah, I'm so honoured. I didn't expect it to be honest because there were a lot of good players on that list.

"So the fact that I got picked out is just an honour. I'm really happy. I'm really proud and this just gives me more motivation to to do even better."

Asked about her favourite moment in February, Weerden said: "My favourite moment? I think the win against Birmingham was a really important one.

"We knew we had to win it to yeah to stay in the game, so I think this was just the most important one and the fact that I got two assists in that one makes it even more special!"

There are still awards to win for Palace's number 11, with Weerden also in the running for the TEN Player of the Month and the PFA WSL2 Player of the Month award.

She will return to action on Sunday 15th March, where Palace take on Nottingham Forest at the VBS Community Stadium.

Kick-off is at 14:00, you can get your tickets by clicking below!