Crystal Palace are on the search for fresh presenting talents to take centre stage across our matchday experience at Selhurst Park, and in our Palace TV channel content.

With no previous experience required, the floor is open to emerging presenters of all ages, genders and backgrounds.

So whether you’re a seasoned pro in front of a camera, or an upcoming presenter who enjoys building connections with fans, and are available for home matchdays throughout the season, then you could be the next face of Selhurst Park matchdays.

Fit the bill or know someone perfect for the job? There are two ways to apply below:

Option 1 - Online Auditions

This is your chance to tell us why you’d be the perfect Palace presenter – so be bold, be memorable, and let your personality and passion for presenting shine through!

Grab your phone, hit record, and cover the questions below in a short one-minute video:

Who are you, and what makes you unique?

On your connection to the club – why do you love Crystal Palace?

What would make you a great Palace presenter?

To complete your online audition, please head to this page to submit your details and video. Good luck!