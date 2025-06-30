This game will take place at The Hive on Tuesday, 8th July at 19:45 BST, with tickets available from £5 - click HERE to buy your tickets now!

Visiting supporters are situated in Stand Sixty-Six A and B.

Barnet finished in top spot in the National League on 102 points, securing promotion back to League Two after seven years in the fifth tier.

Meanwhile, Palace U21s finished in sixth place in the Premier League 2 league phase to make the play-off stage. They triumphed over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, before narrowly losing out to Southampton in the semi-final of the play-offs.

Coverage of this game will be provided LIVE on our Official Academy X account, with a match report on cpfc.co.uk afterwards.

