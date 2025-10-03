The 17-year-old has been in sensational form at the start of the 2025/26 season, finding the net with remarkable consistency.

Casey has already scored 11 goals in all competitions, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town.

His 10 league goals place him firmly at the summit of the U18 Premier League South scoring charts, three clear of Southampton’s Harry Gathercole in second.

Palace’s impressive goal difference of +15 owes much to Casey’s ruthless finishing, and with the season shaping up to be a closely contested race, his contributions could prove pivotal in the months ahead.

Now set to don the Three Lions shirt for the first time, Casey will link up with the England U18 squad as they prepare to take on France in a double header.

The young Lions began their new campaign in style at the Costa De La Luz International Tournament, held in Spain at the start of September.

Three fixtures were on the schedule for the Ryan's side, against Uzbekistan, Morocco and finally Canada. England won all three matches, lifting the tournament trophy while also fine-tuning preparations for the U17 World Cup in Qatar this November.