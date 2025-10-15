Available at select times over the October school holidays – with dates between Saturday, 25th October and Thursday, 30th October – supporters will be able to pose for photos alongside the world-famous trophies to mark the Eagles’ pair of historic triumphs at Wembley Stadium.

Season Ticket Holders and Members will enjoy priority access to booking slots from 16:30 BST on Wednesday, 15th October, as per the booking phases indicated below. Supporters interested in becoming a 25/26 Member can find out more here.

If any slots remain after this phase, they will become available for general booking from 12:00 on Monday, 20th October.

Supporters can book up to three tickets per client reference number.

With slots being free of charge, supporters are encouraged to make donations when booking to Palace for Life Foundation, whose invaluable work supports thousands of young people in South London in giving them every opportunity to succeed. There will also be donation opportunities available on the day via cash or card payments.