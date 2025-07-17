Available at select times over a three-week period between Monday, 28th July and Friday, 15th August, supporters will be able to pose for photos alongside the world-famous trophy to mark the Eagles’ historic triumph.

Season Ticket Holders and Members will be granted priority access to booking slots (starting from 17:00 BST on Thursday, 17th July). Supporters interested in becoming a 25/26 Member can find out more here.

The remaining slots will then become available for general booking from 12:00 on Monday, 21st July.

Supporters can book up to six tickets per client reference number.

With slots being free of charge, supporters are encouraged to make donations when booking to Palace for Life Foundation, whose invaluable work supports thousands of young people in South London in giving them every opportunity to succeed. There will also be donation opportunities available on the day via cash or card payments.

All attendees will also receive an exclusive 10% discount at the Club Shop, valid on non-Macron products only. This is redeemable on the date of your trophy viewing and cannot be combined with other promotions or used on sale items.