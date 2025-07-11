The 27-year-old – a left-sided wing-back, capable of influencing matches at both ends of the pitch – becomes the Eagles’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of goalkeeper Walter Benítez last week.

Capped 26 times by his country in the last four years, scoring twice, Sosa is an established Croatia international who started five of his nation’s seven matches on their impressive run to third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

Born and raised in Zagreb, it was with hometown club Dinamo where Sosa burst through in 2015, winning the domestic double just a year later – including playing the full 90 minutes of the 2016 Croatian Cup final.

In May 2018, Sosa joined VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, where both his defensive and creative talents as a wing-back shone. He recorded a remarkable 35 assists – and five goals – in just 115 matches, including 10 assists in the German top-flight in 2020/21.

The Croatian subsequently joined Ajax in September 2023, where he featured 25 times across domestic and European competitions, before a further 20 matches on loan at Torino in Serie A last season.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We believe Borna will be a fantastic fit for Crystal Palace. His credentials speak for themselves, and his arrival adds additional quality, experience and depth to our squad. I look forward to welcoming him to South London.”

Sosa said: “I'm very excited to join Crystal Palace. I've heard so many good things about the club. I cannot wait to meet the players, the staff, and all of the fans, because I've heard so many good things. I'm very, very excited to be here.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Borna to South London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.