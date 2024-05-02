In collaboration with Crystal Palace F.C., promotional company Boxxer will host a night of must-watch championship fights as part of the club’s celebrations to mark 100 years since the official opening of Selhurst Park.

Leading the billing, big-punching Palace supporter Richard Riakporhe will get his long-awaited shot at world glory in front of his fellow Eagles, attempting to claim the WBO World Cruiserweight Championship title of Chris Billam-Smith.

South Londoner Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs) remains the only man to hold a win over Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 KOs) in the professional ranks, getting the better of his rival via a split decision victory at the O2 Arena in July 2019.

Billam-Smith, meanwhile, won his WBO World Title at the Vitality Stadium in May 2023, and will be defending it for the second time.

On the undercard, fellow south Londoner Isaac Chamberlain – who hails from Brixton – will challenge Polish champion Michal Cieslak for the European Cruiserweight Championship.

Tickets are now on general sale.

Tickets start from just £30, with a percentage of the profits from the evening going towards Palace for Life Foundation.