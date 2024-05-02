The bouts will also be shown live and exclusive on Sky Sports.
The show forms the first major event in Selhurst’s centenary celebrations, with August 2024 marking 100 years since the official opening of the home of Crystal Palace F.C.
Legends of the sport have previously fought at Palace’s home ground, including International Boxing Hall of Fame member Len Harvey, who overcame British Empire champion Frank Moody in 1929 to set up a shot at the British title.
Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted that professional boxing is returning to Selhurst Park, with one of south London’s own and a big Palace fan, Richard Riakporhe, leading the billing alongside Chris Billam-Smith.
“Boxxer have put together a fantastic line-up for the occasion, and it already promises to be a spectacular night in SE25 – as well as a fitting tribute to our stadium’s centenary year.”
A percentage of the profits from the evening will go towards Palace for Life Foundation, Crystal Palace’s official charity organisation, who work towards improving the lives of young people across south London.
One issue that Palace for Life address is the rise of knife crime in the region, with the Foundation having developed a number of projects aimed at tackling the risk factors which can lead to serious youth violence.
Boxxer have previously worked with a number of anti-knife crime charities in south London, looking to showcase the power of boxing as a force for positive change in the community.
Boxing at Selhurst Park
As well as a number of pre-war professional bouts, Selhurst Park famously hosted a series of Charity Boxing Tournaments during the 1940s and ‘50s.
In the summer of July 1949, one such tournament featured six matches with boxers hailing mostly from the London area. The competition raised money for two Croydon charities: the Guild of Social Service and the Darby & Joan Club.
The highlight was the South Eastern Area Lightweight Championship bout between Tommy McGovern and George Daly, but the most popular boxer was local man Ron Pudney, who drew his Cruiserweight contest with Jack Taylor.
Most recently, in both May 2011 and May 2012, international amateur boxing tournaments took place on the pitch, featuring hopefuls from England, Ireland and Scotland ahead of the 2012 London Olympics.
Now, the professional sport will return – with a world title on the line – in what is certain to be a night to remember at Selhurst Park.