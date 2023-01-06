The goalkeeper arrived at Palace from Stoke City in October 2020 and has made 17 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions.

An injury sustained during pre-season has limited Butland’s game time in 2022/23, but he recently returned to Patrick Vieira’s matchday squads.

Whilst the goalkeeper’s initial contract with the Eagles is due to expire in the summer, the club retains an option to extend his time in south London for a further year.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Jack the very best for the remainder of the season.