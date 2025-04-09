The 18-year-old joined the Academy setup in 2021 at Under-16s level, as documented on the Channel 4 series Football Dreams: The Academy, and quickly earned a scholarship a year later in the 2022/23 season.

He made 22 appearances in total for the U18s and U21s in 22/23, scoring three times, earning himself a first professional contract in the process.

While injury in his first appearance of 2023/24 ruled him out for the rest of the season, he returned to full fitness ahead of 2024/25, going on pre-season tour with Oliver Glasner's first-team in the United States and featuring against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Annapolis.

In his first five appearances for Darren Powell's Under-21s side in 2024/25, Kporha registered a goal and three assists. His performances earned him a place on the first-team bench, for the very first time in his career, against Liverpool in October 2024.