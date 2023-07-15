The 17-year-old is a versatile player who has featured across the pitch for the Under-18s and Under-21s last season.

He is predominantly a right-back, though he has also played across the defence and as a winger.

Kporha joined Palace at Under-16s from Welling United and also featured in Football Dreams: The Academy, the Channel 4 documentary series which charted young players' progress in becoming a professional footballer.

The youngster played 22 games last season and scored three goals, including a sensational solo effort against Tottenham Hotspur which was nominated for the club's Goal of the Month in February 2023.