The 17-year-old forward will be a part of the Grenada U20 setup ahead of their 2024 CONCACAF U20s Championship qualifiers.

He has featured 14 times off the bench for Rob Quinn’s Under-18 side this season, in his first year as a scholar. He was previously a part of Dave Cooper’s U15 side which won the U15 Floodlit Cup South against Watford in 2021/22.

The young striker will be a part of the Spice Boys’ U20s side as they prepare to face Bermuda, Jamaica and Martinuque in Group F. Only the group winner will progress to the next stage of the tournament.

After receiving his call-up to Bermuda, Redhead said: “It means a lot to me to play for Grenada. My family are from here and I want to represent them well.

“The conditions out here are different, it’s a lot warmer, the culture is very diverse. I think it’s really important that we get a result against Bermuda in our first game.

“If we get a result against them it will give us confidence going into our next games in the group against Jamaica and Martinique.”

CONCACAF U20 Championship Qualifying

