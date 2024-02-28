The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a new deal in south London which runs until 2029.

After joining from RC Lens in 2022, Doucouré adapted seamlessly to English football, playing 35 times; completing more tackles and interceptions than any other Palace player; and being voted by supporters as the club’s 2022/23 Player of the Season.

An injury sustained against Luton Town in November has limited Doucouré to just 12 appearances this season, but the Mali international – working hard towards completing his rehabilitation – has now committed his long-term future to the club.

Doucouré joins fellow internationals Ebere Eze, Michael Olise, Sam Johnstone and Jordan Ayew in signing new contracts with Palace this season.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It is brilliant news that Cheick, who was such an outstanding performer for us last season, has signed this new contract.

“We have no doubt that, after such a fantastic start to life in red and blue, Cheick will continue to progress as a player in the years to come, and I couldn’t be happier to see him become the latest player to commit their future to Crystal Palace.”

After signing the contract, Doucouré added: “I’m really happy to commit my future to Crystal Palace – I’ve enjoyed my time here so much already.

“We have a great group here, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch as quickly as possible to play in front of the supporters of this fantastic football club.”