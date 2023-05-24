The dynamic midfielder has adapted seamlessly to English football since completing his switch from RC Lens last summer, becoming the 39th different player to earn the award since its inception in 1972.

Doucouré has enjoyed an impressive campaign at the heart of the Eagles' midfield, making 34 appearances, assisting three goals and completing more tackles and interceptions than any other Palace player.

The Mali international ranks fourth in the Premier League for average interceptions per game, and has played more than 2,700 minutes of football this season in all competitions.