The Eagles' huge match against Manchester United on Saturday, 21st September is set to take centre stage at the next Premier League Mornings Live fan festival, due to be hosted in the city of Chicago that weekend.

The two-day event, which is designed to bring together US-based football fans to watch the weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures, will be the 10th of its kind, and will be heled across the weekend of September 21st and 22nd.

And with Palace's game against the Red Devils set for a 17:30 BST kick-off – translating to 11:30 CDT local time – it is sure to catch the eye of many a Stateside supporter.

The event will once again be free to attend but fans need to register in advance and be in possession of a ticket; registrations are not yet currently open.

Fans can sign up to receive official Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest updates, including the exact location of the event and additional details, as they are announced at www.premierleague.com/morningslive.

Further information on the event and registration details will also be shared on-air across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, when the new Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 16 with Manchester United v. Fulham.