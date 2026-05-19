One of the club's longest-serving players, Arthur joined Palace in 2022 after a spell at Aston Villa in the Women's Super League.

Arthur was a key part of the title-winning team that won promotion to the WSL in the 2023/24 season, making 17 appearances and scoring once in the league.

She made nine appearances in all competitions this season, as she helped the team to a second-ever promotion to the top-flight.

Arthur departs the club having made 63 appearances in all competitions, playing in both midfield and defence throughout her career in red and blue.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to thank Chloë for her contributions and wish her all the very best for the future.