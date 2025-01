The centre-back joined the Eagles in the summer of 2023 and made 18 appearances for Darren Powell’s Under-21s side across all competitions last season.

He will now be a part of interim manager Lewis Young's squad at Victoria Road, as they look to press on in the latter part of the 2024/25 campaign. They are currently eight points off the play-off places.

Everyone at the club wishes Chris well on his loan spell.