If they qualify from their group, there is a strong chance they would take on Colombia in the knockout rounds, meaning Richards would meet Palace teammates Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma.

He won't have to wait that long, however, with the United States taking on Colombia in a pre-tournament friendly dubbed 'The Summer Showdown' at Commanders Field in Maryland. The stadium, home of NFL side Washington Commanders, has a capacity of 91,000.

Richards will then take on Brazil in the 'Allstate Continental Clásico' in Orlando, Florida.

USA v Colombia

Saturday, 8th June

22:37 BST

Commanders Field

USA v Brazil

Thursday, 13th June

00:37 BST

Camping World Stadium

Keep track of all the latest international call-ups and results this summer on cpfc.co.uk.