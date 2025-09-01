Uche has agreed a one-year loan deal in South London and will wear No. 12 for the Eagles.

The 22-year-old has represented his country at senior international level and excelled throughout his sole season at the La Liga side.

First brought to Europe by Spanish fifth division side Moralo CP in 2022, Uche’s natural talent and potential saw him move onto third-tier AD Ceuta FC.

Signing for Getafe ahead of 2024/25, Uche made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring on four occasions and contributing seven assists.

Uche becomes our fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Walter Benítez, Borna Sosa, Yeremy Pino and Jaydee Canvot.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted to welcome Christantus to the club – an exciting young talent, who is also a full international.

“Christantus has already shown his capability during his time in Spain and everyone at the club is looking forward to seeing him thrive in South London.”

Uche said: “This moment is unbelievable. I'm very lucky to be here today and this club is a big opportunity for me."

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Christantus to South London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.