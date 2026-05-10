The 18-year-old was presented with his award at half-time of the Men's senior fixture against Everton, having been a near ever-present at the heart of Javier Alonso’s midfield, featuring in 32 of a possible 37 fixtures and playing a pivotal role in a historic campaign for the U18s.

Okoli found the back of the net five times, including a 92nd-minute winner against Aston Villa to send Palace into their first FA Youth Cup semi-final in nearly 30 years, as well as a superb long-range strike against West Bromwich Albion in the league.

He also notched an impressive nine assists across all competitions, the highest tally in the U18s squad.

A natural leader, Okoli stepped up to captain the side on a number of big occasions, including the Youth Cup semi-final at Old Trafford and the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup triumph in front of 4,000 supporters at Selhurst Park – both against Manchester United.

His performances also earned recognition at U21s level, as he was named in Darren Powell’s matchday squad for the Premier League 2 quarter-final against United.