cinch will also become Palace’s official training wear partner as part of the deal, benefiting from significant brand exposure across the club’s Academy teams, Selhurst Park stadium, digital channels, as well as branding on all replica shirts.

cinch, who make it easy for people to find, buy and own a car, has over 10,000 cars available to choose from online, and can deliver a car in as little as 72 hours, adds Crystal Palace to its already impressive roster of sports properties which includes England Cricket, SPFL and Northampton Saints Rugby, all of which continue to support cinch in its quest of being the most popular place to buy a car online.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director at Crystal Palace, said: “cinch is a well-established, family-friendly and instantly recognisable brand across the UK and beyond, and this landmark partnership is yet another statement of progress at the club, both on and off the field.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our partnership to begin, as we enter our 10th successive season in the Premier League with a squad packed full of international talent, whilst cinch continues its impressive expansion and innovation in the car market. We look forward to helping each other secure our respective ambitions.”

Avril Palmer-Baunack, Chairman of Constellation Automotive Group, cinch owners, said: “We are delighted to be joining Crystal Palace as front of shirt sponsor. cinch is an ambitious brand that has achieved a lot in a short space of time and this new partnership will further support our expansion in the UK car market. We look forward to working with the teams, fans and local community and have high hopes for the club next season on absolutely ‘cinching it’!”

About cinch

cinch takes the faff out of finding and buying a used car that’s right for you. You can browse through thousands of cars in our range – they've quality checked each and every one – or try their Matchmaker tool and narrow the search to the things that matter most to you.

Once you’ve bought your car with us online, we’ll deliver it to your door. You even get a 14-day money-back guarantee should you change your mind.

cinch is backed by the Constellation Automotive Group, the UK and Europe’s largest market-leading integrated digital car marketplace. The Group operates some of the most well-known brands in the automotive industry including WeBuyAnyCar, BCA, cinch, Marshall Motor Group and CarNext who together employ over 16,000 people across 12 countries and provide services that involve over 11 million different vehicles each year.