The Canada international joined the club in January 2025, making nine appearances in the Barclays Women’s Super League for Palace.
Everyone at the football club would like to wish Clarissa well for the next step in her career.
Crystal Palace Women can confirm that Clarissa Larisey has completed a permanent transfer to NWSL club Houston Dash.
