This initiative follows a unanimous vote amongst all Premier League clubs for a new Fan Engagement Standard (FES; with the framework viewable here), and as a result, sits within the rules and regulations of the league.

This positive step further reinforces the club’s own commitment to meaningful engagement with supporters on key topics that affect supporters – such as the matchday experience - to help inform our decision-making process on a range of non-playing matters. Indeed, this is already done on a regular basis across a number formal channels (including the Supporters’ Trust) and informal channels (for example, International Supporters’ Groups) with club officials.

Whilst on-pitch matters will not be discussed in this new forum, we are committed to further enhancing engagement on key topics with supporter representatives via this new, formal process.

Ahead of the 23/24 season, full details of how this new forum will operate will be announced as part of a wider Fan Engagement Plan.

The forum will include senior club staff, including the club’s nominated Board Level official: Sean O’Loughlin, Chief Financial Officer, who will oversee the club’s commitment to fan engagement and the FES.

Sean will join a number of supporter representatives from a range of existing supporter groups. We are committed to ensuring a broad range of the fanbase is represented, so this is also likely to include representatives from each of the following: a Season Ticket holder; an away Season Ticket holder; a seasonal hospitality guest; an international member, who is actively engaged in an official International Supporters Club; and a Gold member.

More details, including the nomination and voting process for the election of representatives, will be revealed in due course ahead of the 2023/24 season.