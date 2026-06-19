The Eagles head to Italy’s picturesque Lake Como to take part for a pre-season tournament between Tuesday, 28th July and Saturday, 1st August.

Tickets are now available to purchase here.

Palace are to be placed in Group A alongside RC Lens from France and FC Famalicão from Portugal.

The group stage will be played across two evenings, with each group made up of three 45 minute matches. In the event of a draw, the match will be decided by penalty kicks.

Group A will take place on Tuesday, 28th July. Palace will open up against RC Lens – as new Manager Pierre Sage faces an immediate reunion with his former side. That game takes place at 19:00 local time (18:00 BST).

The Eagles will then face FC Famalicão later that evening at 20:30 local time (19:30 BST).