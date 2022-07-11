The players travelling are:
Goalkeepers
- Vicente Guaita
- Jack Butland
- Remi Matthews
Defenders
- Joachim Andersen
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Joel Ward
- Tayo Adaramola
- Jake O’Brien
- Cardo Siddik
- Dan Quick
- Kaden Rodney
Crystal Palace will take 26 players on tour for matches against Liverpool in Singapore (15 July), Manchester United in Melbourne (19 July) and Leeds United in Perth (22 July).
The remainder of the first-team squad will be based in South London for a domestic training and games programme led by assistant manager Osian Roberts. Some of these players are not currently fit and therefore will not travel on tour, whilst some did not meet the entry requirements for Singapore or Australia when travel arrangements were made.
One match has already been confirmed for this group of players (v QPR on 23rd July), with up to two more matches to be announced in the coming days.