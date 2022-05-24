Manager Gareth Southgate has rewarded the pair for their form at club level this season, as they proved a crucial part of Patrick Vieira’s successful first campaign in south London.

Guéhi will be looking for his second cap for the national side, after making his debut against Switzerland at Wembley in March. Gallagher could add to his three caps so far; he made his international bow in a remarkable 10-0 victory over San Marino in November.

England will play four games over ten days in June as they look to advance from a tricky UEFA Nations League group, including fixtures against European champions Italy – in a rematch of the 2021 final – and old rivals Germany.

