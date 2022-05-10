He scored crucial goals against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, some sublime efforts against Watford and Everton, and even bagged a brace to secure a point when facing West Ham United.

His central role in Patrick Vieira’s team meant a third of supporters voted him as Player of the Season, becoming the 38th Palace man to earn the accolade since 1972.

In second, Marc Guéhi earned 24% of the vote and Tyrick Mitchell collected 16.4% in third. Earlier in the club’s End of Season Awards, Mitchell was named Young Player of the Season.

Manager Vieira presented Gallagher with his trophy at the club's End of Season Awards night at Boxpark Croydon.

Speaking with the award in his hands, Gallagher told the crowd: “Its massive. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart I can’t thank the fans enough. You’ve been brilliant from the first day and I've loved every minute of playing for Crystal Palace.

“I want to thank the players and the staff as well, because they’ve been unreal. I really appreciate it, so thank you so much.

“There have been a few highlights, it’s hard to pick one. But Manchester City, that win there and scoring was an amazing feeling.”

Other winners from the night were Tayo Adaramola for Under-18 Player of the Season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for Under-23s Player of the Season, Aimee Everett for Women’s Player of the Season, and Wilfried Zaha v Norwich (A) for Goal of the Season.