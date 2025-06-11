All three players will remain part of the squad as the Eagles prepare for the upcoming Barclays Women’s Super League 2 campaign.

Josie Green was a composed and influential figure in defence last season, making 19 appearances across all competitions and wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions during Palace’s debut top-flight campaign.

Chloe Arthur, a reliable presence in midfield, played a key role in Palace’s Championship-winning season, and added a further eight appearances to her tally during the 2024/25 WSL season.

Isabella Sibley spent last season on loan with Newcastle United, where she gained valuable match minutes. She played six times in Palace's promotion-winning campaign of 2023/24.

Crystal Palace are delighted to retain the trio and look forward to their continued contributions in red and blue next season.