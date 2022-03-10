And the glass for this year is one of the most eye-catching yet, with club crests from 1861 to today and the popular, Croydon-based Cronx Brewery logo printed across it in club colours.

All attendees receive a glass upon arrival as part of their ticket cost. You’ll be able to add to your collection, or kick-start it, from just £15.

For £15, increasing to £23 on the day, you’ll gain entry to all three tiers of Palace’s iconic Holmesdale Road stand, enjoy your first pint for free and receive a complimentary Beer Festival glass, with an exclusive Palace design!

Coming in a group? Take advantage of our group offer with six tickets for the price of five!

Special offer: buy five tickets and get the sixth free! Simply add six tickets to your basket and use code: 2022BFGroup.

After you’ve seen off your first, you can purchase half-pint tokens for £2.50 (only £5 for a London pint!) or buy tokens in advance so you’re ready for the day.

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s.