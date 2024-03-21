Now in its sixth season, the ePremier League gives top-flight fans a shot at glory on the football gaming pitch, by mixing it with the best from other top-tier sides and winning silverware for their favourite club.

The Eagles are this year being represented by Jacob ‘NiKSNEB’ Benskin – a Palace fan and current England representative – and Shaun ‘Shellzz’ Springette, the former Manchester City Esports player who won the 2020/21 ePremier League overall.

In the group stages – a series of eight matches against Bournemouth, Fulham, Luton and Wolves, which took place in January – the duo were just a goal away from qualifying for Sunday's quarter-finals directly, but missed out to Luton on goal difference.

The Eagles will therefore take on need to secure their places through two knockout fixtures this Saturday (23rd March) – starting with a match-up against Everton (due to kick off at the estimated time of 17:30 GMT).

The Eagles' matches on Saturday and – should they win both, Sunday – will all be streamed live on our YouTube channel, and embedded below.