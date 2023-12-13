Palace have enjoyed a strong record in the ePremier League in recent seasons, finishing fourth last year with England international Ethan ‘Ethxnh’ Higgins – an esports teammate of NiKSNEB, as the duo reached the FIFA eClub World Cup final last season – and debutant Ben ‘Ben x W12’ Evans knocking out the likes of Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest before succumbing to winners Leeds in the semi-finals.

The previous year, 2021/22, Palace – represented by NiKSNEB on that occasion – also reached the semi-finals before losing to Brentford.

Now in its sixth season, the ePremier League gives top-flight fans a shot at glory on the virtual pitch, by mixing it with the best from other top-tier sides and winning silverware for their favourite club.

In November 2023, all 20 Premier League clubs opened up online qualification for the ePremier League tournament, with the best players from each club earning a spot in their respective live play-offs to compete for a place in the grand finals.