The Eagles will be represented in the annual football gaming tournament by Jacob ‘NiKSNEB’ Benskin – a Palace fan and current England representative – and Shaun ‘Shellzz’ Springette, the former Manchester City Esports player who won the 2020/21 ePremier League.
As Palace’s fast-tracked player in last week’s online play-offs – which saw 10 players vie for the chance to represent south London at the grand finals in early 2024 – NiKSNEB qualified as the club’s PlayStation player with a 10-5 aggregate victory over Tyron ‘Tysonko10’ Sonko, sealed after an exciting to-and-fro first leg which finished 4-2 to NiKSNEB.