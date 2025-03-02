The Eagles sealed their place in the quarter-finals for the third time in seven seasons with a 3-1 win over Millwall on Saturday, having previously overcome Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers to reach that stage.

Palace and Fulham last met at Craven Cottage last weekend, when a Joachim Andersen own-goal and Daniel Muñoz gave the Eagles a 2-0 win.

The two teams have only met once before in the FA Cup: back in February 1907, it was Palace who advanced, after a goalless draw away from home led to the South Londoners winning a tight replay 1-0.

Quarter-finals ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed.

The competition proper will be played without replays this season; should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the FA Cup match.