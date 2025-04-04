The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on the BBC, with full ticketing details to be confirmed in due course.

The Eagles reached the final four of the competition for the second time in four years with an impressive 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage last week, having previously seen off Stockport County, Doncaster Rovers and Millwall.

Should the match end in a draw after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

The other semi-final sees Nottingham Forest take on Manchester City on Sunday, 27th April (16:30 BST).

