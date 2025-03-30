The other semi-final sees Nottingham Forest take on either Manchester City or Bournemouth.

Palace reached the final four of the competition for the second time in four years with an impressive 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles had previously seen off Stockport County, Doncaster Rovers and Millwall to reach that stage.

Semi-finals will be played over the weekend of Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed in due course.

Should the match end in a draw after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the FA Cup semi-final.