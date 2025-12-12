Having claimed the first-ever major trophy in the club's history last season with a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley in May, Palace's 2025/26 FA Cup campaign will begin with a trip to National League North side Macclesfield.

The tie at Moss Rose will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and iPlayer, TNT Sports 1, and discovery+.

As with last season, there are no replays in 'proper' rounds of the FA Cup. Ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time (30 minutes) and then a penalty shootout if the teams are still level.

Of interest to Palace fans, should the Eagles overcome Macclesfield, it has also been confirmed the FA Cup fourth-round draw will take place live on TNT Sports from Anfield, ahead of Liverpool's match against Barnsley on Monday, 12th January.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the FA Cup match.

Relive the best of our 2025 FA Cup victory in our FA Cup Winners' Hub here.