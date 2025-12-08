Having claimed the first-ever major trophy in the club's history last season, with a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley in May, Palace's 2025/26 FA Cup campaign will begin with a trip to National League North side Macclesfield’s Moss Rose.

Third-round ties are due to be played on, and around the weekend of, Saturday, 10th January 2026, with matches likely to run from Thursday to Monday.

As with last season, there are no replays in 'proper' rounds of the FA Cup. Ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time (30 minutes) and then a penalty shootout if the teams are still level.

