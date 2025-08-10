Following on from our FA Cup final victory in May, Oliver Glasner’s Eagles made it back-to-back trophies on visits to Wembley, with a penalty shoot-out win over Premier League winners Liverpool.

Liverpool twice look the lead through debutants Hugo Ekitiké and Jeremie Frimpong but Palace roared back on both occasions, with goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta (a penalty) and Ismaïla Sarr to take the game to penalties.

Mohamed Salah missed and Dean Henderson saved from Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott, whilst Mateta, Sarr and Justin Devenny all scored from the spot, to hand Palace another trophy for the cabinet!

The result sees us lift the FA Community Shield trophy for the very first time, and in our first-ever involvement in the historic fixture.