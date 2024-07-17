New changes in 2024/25
The game is similar to last season, although you can now store up to five free transfers by saving one each Gameweek. This is up from the previous limit of two.
You get one free transfer in each Gameweek, and if you don't use it, you can bank it and carry it into the following Gameweek.
You could, for instance, opt to not make any transfers in the first five Gameweeks. In Gameweek 6, you would have five free transfers to use.
As well as having the ability to save up to five free transfers, managers that utilise their transfer-based chips (Free Hit or Wildcard) to change their team will also maintain their banked transfers if they have any. The use of chips used to reset the number of banked transfers in previous weeks.
There will be two wildcards available in each half of the season as normal, one at the very start of the campaign and the second from Gameweek 19, as well as the Bench Boost chip which sees managers register points from their bench in one Gameweek.
A new ‘Mystery Chip,’ will also be available in January 2025, details about this are sparse but it will complement the existing chips in the game.
Those are all the new rule modifications in this season’s game and all the prices of our Palace stars, so start thinking about who you would want to put in your side now!