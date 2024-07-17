Forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is Palace’s most expensive player, with his price tag increasing by 50% from £5.0m last season to £7.5m in 2024/25.

The deserved rise comes after his strong finish to the previous campaign, which saw him net 13 goals in the final 13 games of the season.

Mateta was in over 800,000 FPL manager’s sides for the final game of 2023/24, where he scored a mammoth 20 points thanks to his hat-trick against Aston Villa.

New summer signing Daichi Kamada is classed as a midfielder in the game and has a £5.5m price tag. If he matches his best season under Oliver Glasner back in 2022/23, where he got nine goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga, he could potentially break the 100 points barrier.

Midfield maestro Eberechi Eze comes in with a £7.0m price tag ahead of the new campaign, £0.5m up from his previous price tag last season. He ended the 23/24 campaign as Palace’s second-highest points scorer, with 136 to his name.